Bill Zammer died a few weeks ago on the last Saturday in June. He was my friend. I loved the guy; so did a lot of other people. His obituaries took up thousands of words in the local papers. A lot of those words spoke of his astounding success as a local businessman and restauranteur. Many also spoke of his unselfishness as a philanthropist here on Cape Cod and the Islands. It would be hard to read an article on any local media that used the word “non-profit” that didn’t have Bill Zammer’s name somewhere in the text.