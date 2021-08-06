It’s time for private sector to address housing discrimination
While many racial and social injustices have moved to the forefront of our national consciousness over the past year, a number of inequalities continue to go unaddressed. A prime example is our nation’s presently booming housing market, with decades of data showing that African Americans and other minority groups have not received the same treatment as Caucasians when seeking mortgages or having their homes appraised.www.housingwire.com
