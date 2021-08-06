Cancel
Real Estate

It’s time for private sector to address housing discrimination

By Jeremy Sicklick
Housing Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many racial and social injustices have moved to the forefront of our national consciousness over the past year, a number of inequalities continue to go unaddressed. A prime example is our nation’s presently booming housing market, with decades of data showing that African Americans and other minority groups have not received the same treatment as Caucasians when seeking mortgages or having their homes appraised.

#Housing Discrimination#Housing Market#Mortgage#African Americans#Caucasians#Hispanic Americans#Iowa State University#The Brookings Institution#Cfpb#The Co Founder#Housecanary#Housingwire
Real Estate
