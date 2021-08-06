Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Today in History: Aug. 6

Corbin Times Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Give me odorous at sunrise a garden of beautiful flowers where I can walk undisturbed.” — Walt Whitman. Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 6, the 218th day of 2021. There are 147 days left in the year. HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY. On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29...

www.thetimestribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Catherine Hicks
Person
Pope Paul Vi
Person
Walt Whitman
Person
Alexander Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiroshima#Superfortress Enola Gay#Imperial Japan#Americans#Navy#Afghan#Humana Hospital Audubon#First Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: U.S. drops atomic bomb on Nagasaki

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1483, the Sistine Chapel opens in the Vatican. In 1854, Walden was published by Henry David Thoreau. In 1936, American track star Jesse Owens won his fourth Olympic gold medal in Berlin. In 1945, a U.S. B-29 bomber dropped an...
SciencePosted by
News Talk KIT

August 9 – One Heck Of A Day In History! What Happened?

How much history does a person need to know? Spanish-American philosopher, poet, and humanist George Santayana famously wrote in The Life of Reason, 1905. "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." We talk about it all the time on the Morning News and we are continually...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 10, the 222nd day of 2021 with 143 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. They include...
Militaryuticaphoenix.net

Article: “Merciless War Criminal” and Ex-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dead

“The only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison.”. Donald Rumsfeld, the former U.S. congressman, aide to several Republican presidents, and two-time defense secretary whose torture-laden tenure and ruinous legacy were defined by his lies in service of an unending war that’s killed at least hundreds of thousands of people, died Tuesday at age 88.
Politicskxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Veep Day

Welcome to August 9th on the National Day Calendar. Daniel Tompkins, George Dallas, Hannibal Hamlin. You may have never heard of these men, but at one time they each held the office of Vice President of the United States. In modern times, when you vote for a President, the Veep...
ReligionLiterary Hub

The White Christian Nationalism Behind the Worst Terrorist Attack in American History

The city of God lay deep in the Ozark hills of northeastern Oklahoma, at the end of six miles of dirt road. Young men in thrown-together fatigues guarded the gates to the domed church of Elohim City. The church was the center of community life for the isolated settlement, host to charismatic morning prayers and evening assemblies. It flew Christian banners and Confederate flags. Many of Elohim City’s roughly one hundred residents were transients, who drove their mobile homes onto its four hundred acres for as long as they needed refuge from an iniquitous world. Polygamy was encouraged and patriarchy enforced. Non-domestic work for women was forbidden.
Societynewportri.com

OPINON/LOOKING AT AMERICA: Hope for a race-less America

With COVID in retreat, I recently took a three-day trip to our nation’s capital with 12-year-old grandson, Alex, to show him the sights and teach him some history. It proved to be a great tonic for not only rejuvenating one’s patriotism but also one’s hope in America’s future. After visiting...
Religionbridgeportdiocese.org

• DIOCESE OF BRIDGEPORT

In a public speaking class I teach, I often use famous speeches to demonstrate the power of the spoken word to students. At the top of my list is Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the March on Washington in 1963. Then, there’s John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address and Winston Churchill’s “This Was Their Finest Hour” speech.
ScienceStandard-Examiner

Barone: The Manhattan Project's 'Martians' Didn't Look Like America

The Manhattan Project didn’t look like America. Undertaken today, it would be criticized for failing to meet diversity and inclusion guidelines. Today’s human resources department professionals would be triggered if they looked at the list of physicists hired to produce what President Franklin Roosevelt was told could be a uranium-based bomb “with a destructiveness vastly greater than anything now known.” They would be astounded that the president, in his haste to develop such a weapon, as he put it, “before Hitler got it,” authorized the hiring of scientists without any attempt to match the diversity of the American population.
U.S. PoliticsPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pat Buchanan: Is America becoming a failed state?

Suddenly, Sunday, a riveting report came over cable news:. The U.S. embassy was urging all Americans to “leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.” Message: Get out while you can. The huge investment in blood and treasure by the United States over two decades to remake Afghanistan appears about to be...
Florida StateHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for Aug. 11

On August 11, 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota. In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In 1952, Hussein bin Talal was proclaimed King of Jordan, beginning...
Societyupenn.edu

African American in the ‘raceless’ Soviet Union

History Ph.D. candidate Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon’s interest in all things Russian started with a childhood illness. It forced her to stay home from fifth grade for a few weeks at her family’s farm in the rural southwest Texas community of Dayton, population about 7,000. “To pass time I watched this eight-hour miniseries on the History Channel called ‘Russia, Land of the Czars’ and it blew my mind,” she says. “In sixth grade I was the only student in my little middle school to do a book report on someone who wasn’t American: I did mine on Joseph Stalin.” And so, a Russian historian was born. Her current research in the School of Arts & Sciences revolves around how the African American experience in the Soviet Union shaped Black identity and how the presence of people of color shaped ideas and understandings of race, ethnicity, and nationality policy in the Soviet Union and post-Soviet space.
U.S. Politicsiowatorch.com

Hendrickson: Remembering Hoover’s Humanitarian and Conservative Legacy

Recently, C-SPAN released its 2021 Presidential Rankings Survey and President Herbert Hoover was ranked near the bottom. Hoover’s poor ranking is no surprise as he is often viewed as a failure or below average. “It is one of history’s cruelest ironies that Herbert Hoover, an internationally successful mining engineer, the...
Politicslincolnjournal.com

A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS

Married Hillary Rodham Clinton, they had one daughter, Chelsea. Professor, Lawyer, Attorney General of Arkansas, Governor of Arkansas. Promising to reduce the need for deficit spending and to expand opportunities for the poor and middle classes, he became this nation’s 42nd president. He won the primary election for attorney general...
GermanyDaily Item

Desire to seek the truth

I confess up front that I lack the “35 years of experience in the intelligence community” that Mr. Keller claims as his expertise in fighting world-wide communism (Letter to the Editor, Aug. 7). What I do have is a library card and I know the way to Penn State’s Pattee Library. The list of recommended steps toward undermining democracy does not appear anywhere in Karl Marx’s critique of 19th century European capitalism entitled the Communist Manifesto, published in 1848. My contention is easy to check. Go to the library, find the book, read it.
CarsRochester Sentinel

Today in History

Today is Friday, July 30, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year. On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year. On this date:. In 1619, the first representative assembly in America convened in...
AmericasDaily Standard

Today in History

Today is Friday, July 30, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year. On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year. On this date:. In 1619, the first representative assembly in America convened in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy