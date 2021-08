Keeping your cool this time of year can be a challenge. Sweltering temperatures makes getting outside sometimes a daunting task especially when you are looking to entertain the kids. Get ready to have some fun. Camp.com has ideas with no pool, tickets or long lines involved! Turn your backyard into a waterpark. get out the slip n side or make your own using clear visqueen. Or get out the water balloons and make a water piñata! Hang them around the yard with a little string and carefully take turns seeing who can pop them the quickest. Take things to a new level and be the neighborhood envy with these DIY water blasters. You’ll need a few supplies including PVS, pool noodles. But you don’t have to be an experienced craftsman to have fun. Use a few hula hoops with your water hose to make a water obstacle course . Put your kids’ skills to the test and challenge them to see how fast everyone can master the course!