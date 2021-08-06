Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

The week in Valley bankruptcies: 7Four on Stone Apartments LLC

Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago
Phoenix-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing with total debt above $1 million during the week that ended July 30, 2021. Year to date through July 30, the court recorded 30 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 43% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

