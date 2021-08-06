Cancel
Back-to-school shopping alert from Health-E Commerce: 10 can't-miss essentials that are FSA and HSA eligible

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. After more than a year of online learning, most students will finally return to school this fall and parents are looking for ways to keep them safe and healthy. Health-E Commerce, parent brand of online marketplaces FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com, announced today its Top 10 back-to-school healthcare products that are eligible for purchase with a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA). In addition to educating parents about using these accounts to help protect the health of their young ones, Health-E Commerce will also partner with the Children’s Health Fund to deliver a series of free, online educational wellness events for parents.

