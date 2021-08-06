Back-to-school shopping alert from Health-E Commerce: 10 can't-miss essentials that are FSA and HSA eligible

Anticipate more impacts to retail approaching September and the Holiday shopping season. A third of U.S. consumers say they have been engaging in more experiences such as dining out, attending sporting events, movies, gatherings with friends in the last three months as they did in the prior three months. In coming months, retail impacts will be felt as consumers ready for the anticipated return to more “normal” in-person activities, including the start of the school year, and returning to the office in some capacity. Looming over the list of factors expected to effect retail in September and beyond are the new developments and uncertainty related to the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, which will continue to change the retail dynamic through this period and yet another unique Holiday shopping season. “These interruptions underscore the importance of not trying to anticipate marketplace activity but rather being nimble in reaction to it,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for NPD.