Boise man arrested on charge of possession of child pornography, Idaho AG says
An Ada County man was arrested Thursday for alleged possession of child pornography, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. The 46-year-old suspect, a Boise resident, was taken into custody by an Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit, according to the release. ICAC is a multijurisdictional coalition of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that investigate and prosecute people who use technology to harm children, according to its website.www.idahostatesman.com
Comments / 0