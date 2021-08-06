Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Wildfire smoke in northern Utah increases risk of COVID-19, doctor says

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShixian Wang, a pharmacist with Red Rock Pharmacy, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Salt Lake City on Dec. 29. Utah's COVID-19 surge showed no indication of slowing down Friday as 894 new cases were reported. (Kristin Murphy, KSL) SALT LAKE CITY — With smoke from distant wildfires clouding Utah's air and COVID-19 cases continuing to spike, hospital leaders warned Friday that residents are at greater risk for respiratory infections.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Davis County, UT
Health
Davis County, UT
Government
County
Davis County, UT
Davis County, UT
Coronavirus
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Coronavirus
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Salt Lake County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Covid 19#Extreme Weather#Red Rock Pharmacy#Ksl#Covid#Intermountain Healthcare#N95#The Wasatch Front#Non Icu#Utahns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 4

Community Policy