Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Good to Grow: Love and butterflies romance in the herb garden

By Jane Powell Good to Grow
wvgazettemail.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling a little frisky this summer? It might have something to do with your herb garden. Throughout history, herbs have been signs of love and devotion. Long ago, brides in Athens wove mint and marigolds into their garland and wreaths. Roman brides incorporated wheat into bouquets to ensure their groom’s fertility. During Medieval times, European brides used strong-smelling garlic and chives to prevent spirits from disrupting their happiness.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herb Garden#Herbs#Butterflies#Gardeners#The Lewisburg House#Garden Club#Greeks#Romans#Fennel#Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningCNET

Save $40 on the AeroGarden Sprout and grow fresh herbs indoors (Update: Deal expired)

We've tested a slew of indoor gardens at this point, including some AeroGarden models, and they've all worked exceptionally well, especially for growing herbs, lettuce and flowers. If you covet fresh parsley, sage or any other Paul Simon lyrics for cooking, grab this sleek AeroGarden Sprout indoor smart garden, down to $60 at Best Buy -- that's $40 off the regular price. The indoor smart garden houses as many as three plants and provides everything you need to grow fresh produce all year and in any space -- no sunlight required. Amazon matched the $60 price just in case you prefer that retailer.
GardeningConnecticut Post

How to grow your own herb garden in any indoor or outdoor space

The popularity of at-home hobbies like gardening and cooking grew significantly during the pandemic. People, it seems, have become very interested in becoming as self-sufficient and homegrown as possible. One of the easiest ways to scratch all of those itches is to grow your own herb garden. If you’re not...
Gardeningimore.com

Grow your favorite herbs with the AeroGarden Sprout on sale for $60 today only

Wish having a green thumb didn't mean going into the yellow sun? These days it doesn't! You can grow plants, including helpful herbs to cook with, right on your kitchen counter. The AeroGarden Sprout 3-pod kit is a great way to start, too, and today it's down to $59.99 at Best Buy. That's $10 better than the last deal we shared and $40 off its regular price. You can still find it going for $99 at Home Depot and other retailers. The low price is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, so it won't last forever.
GardeningJamestown Sun

Gardening columnist shares best perennials for mid-summer bloom

Facebook is at its finest lately. It’s the season when gardeners share photos of what’s happening. Early tomatoes earn well-deserved bragging rights and perennial flowers are at their photogenic mid-summer peak. When selecting perennials for flowerbeds and landscapes, it’s most rewarding to include a variety of types so something is...
Gardeningpasadenanow.com

Get Growing Your Urban Garden

Urban living and lush gardens aren’t as mutually exclusive as one might assume. In fact, it’s possible to cultivate thriving gardens in even the smallest spaces. The first step toward creating a successful small garden space is planning. Sketching out your garden area with a clear understanding of the actual dimensions is important. This allows you to allocate adequate growing space for the vegetation you choose and prevent overcrowding.
Lester, IAnwestiowa.com

Lester garden grows variety of veggies

LESTER—There was a point earlier this summer where Chad Riebeling feared he would lose his veggie-packed garden due to the drought conditions that have defined the season. However, recent rain showers have buoyed his hope for the growing season and reinvigorated the numerous greens growing at Riebeling Gardens, located about four miles north of Lester.
Gardeningwvgazettemail.com

Good to Grow: Dragons, gardens, and my third-grade teacher

When you tell me the theme of your garden is Game of Thrones, you had better believe I am coming to visit. More on that in a moment. At the top of the driveway is a yellow birdhouse, a sign that all are welcome in this home. I parked by sweet foundation plantings of ferns and impatiens, and Kathy and Steve greeted me with friendly smiles and a cold drink. The hydrangea tree was full of white blooms, and a cherry tree was growing tall in a hollowed-out willow tree stump.
AnimalsBrainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Planting proper plants for monarch butterflies

Answer: You are right! After the flowers fade on the plant, Asclepias tuberosa get grayish-green seed pods that are three to 6 inches long. When the seed pods turn brown, they will break open and the hundreds of seeds, which have puffs of cotton attached to them, will get dispersed by the wind. To collect the seeds, let the seed pods dry on the plant, but collect them before the pods break open. The seeds are flat, brown, and shaped like a teardrop. Plant the seeds in the fall (November is a good time) as they need cold stratification; making them perfect candidates for winter sowing. It will take two to three years to see flowers on the plants.
Agriculturetheredstonerocket.com

Vegetables, friendships grow in community garden

Tucked away off Spartan Drive is one of Redstone Arsenal’s most exclusive clubs: the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation community garden. Nearly all year long, the 53 plots at the MWR community garden are full of enough fresh herbs, flowers, fruits and vegetables to put any produce aisle to shame. The 20x40 plots overflow with okra, corn, cantaloupe, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, peas, peppers, cucumbers, zinnias, sunflowers and more – providing more than enough food for the owners of the plots and their families.
Animalsagnetwest.com

Herb Varieties to Grow for Herbivore Pets and Companions

The best herb varieties to grow for your herbivore pets and companions. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Many herbivore pets enjoy eating herbs as part of their daily diet. Dandelion greens are safe for most herbivore pets, including rabbits, degus, guinea pigs, and several other species. Some herbivores like to eat the flowers as well, but try to avoid feeding them stems. Fragrant, licorice-scented anise hyssop is either loved or hated by various herbivores. Talk to your vet ahead of time to see if this plant is safe for your friend. Lemon Balm doesn’t just smell amazing: it’s beneficial for many herbivore animal bellies. For example, it can alleviate (and prevent) bloating and gas in rabbits, and may also help to ease anxiety and/or stress. Dill is a tasty herb can help prevent GI stasis in rabbits and may be enjoyed by a variety of vegan pets. Many small animals love to gnaw on Italian (flat) parsley. It offers them calcium and other great nutrients while assisting with dental hygiene and a healthy GI tract.
Howard County, INKokomo Perspective

KHCPL butterfly garden offers nature, education to south branch visitors

“Remember when we were kids?” asked, Marion Cable, a member of the Howard County Master Gardener’s Association, standing in the butterfly garden at the Kokomo Howard County Public Library (KHCPL) South Branch. “Your car would be covered with bugs, butterflies, all kinds of things. Now, no. You don’t see that many.”
GardeningTelegraph

How to grow herbs all year round for under a tenner

I’m something of a reluctant food grower. If I had an allotment, I’d probably use it for cut flowers. Edible plants have been quietly creeping into the garden – the first I’ve had to play with as a gardener – but there’s no dedicated bed for them, and most of the stuff that you can eat from the beds is a bonus: nasturtiums and cornflowers, which are flowers one happens to be able to eat.
Lifestylecoastalpoint.com

Botanic gardens holding Butterfly Thursdays series

Sheryl Swed, executive director of Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) this week announced a new series of events, “Butterfly Thursdays,” planned at the gardens every Thursday at 11 a.m. starting Thursday, July 29, and running through Thursday, Aug. 26. Carol McCloud, vice president and volunteer-tour director, said, “Two of our most...
Kansas City, KSflatlandkc.org

Powell Gardens’ Festival of Butterflies Brings New Life to the Metro

Families watch in wonder as a string of 10 electric blue butterflies chase each other through the air, diving in and out of jungle foliage. Powell Gardens has brought together a host of exotic critters for the 24th annual Festival of Butterflies. The event brings attention to pollination and the life cycle of the butterfly.
GardeningLifehacker

For a Healthier Garden, Grow Native Plants

When choosing a houseplant, climate doesn’t factor in—a tropical variety will do just as well in the chilly climes of the northeast as a desert shrub in the rainy Pacific Northwest. For your outdoor garden, on the other hand, you might want to be a bit more choosy about what you’re putting into the ground, both for the health of your garden, and that of the local ecosystem.
Marysville, WAnorthcountyoutlook.com

August in the garden - Love it or leave it

August can either be a month where the fruits of our labors and expressions of love come together into a glorious crescendo of all the wonderful colors of the rainbow, or it can be a time when we head out for vacations and ball games, and our yards become neglected barren patches of dried out dirt, drought stressed shrubs, and parched lawns.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

UC Master Gardener Presentation “Herbs and Edible Gardening”

A partnership with the UC Master Gardener Program of San Mateo and San Francisco Counties. Learn about edible herb or culinary herb gardening, with tips on growing these delicious flavour-packed plants. Cindi Morris, a member of the Master Gardeners of San Mateo & San Francisco began her affair with plants...

Comments / 0

Community Policy