Good to Grow: Love and butterflies romance in the herb garden
Feeling a little frisky this summer? It might have something to do with your herb garden. Throughout history, herbs have been signs of love and devotion. Long ago, brides in Athens wove mint and marigolds into their garland and wreaths. Roman brides incorporated wheat into bouquets to ensure their groom’s fertility. During Medieval times, European brides used strong-smelling garlic and chives to prevent spirits from disrupting their happiness.www.wvgazettemail.com
