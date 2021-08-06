Good to Grow: Love and butterflies romance in the herb garden

The best herb varieties to grow for your herbivore pets and companions. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Many herbivore pets enjoy eating herbs as part of their daily diet. Dandelion greens are safe for most herbivore pets, including rabbits, degus, guinea pigs, and several other species. Some herbivores like to eat the flowers as well, but try to avoid feeding them stems. Fragrant, licorice-scented anise hyssop is either loved or hated by various herbivores. Talk to your vet ahead of time to see if this plant is safe for your friend. Lemon Balm doesn’t just smell amazing: it’s beneficial for many herbivore animal bellies. For example, it can alleviate (and prevent) bloating and gas in rabbits, and may also help to ease anxiety and/or stress. Dill is a tasty herb can help prevent GI stasis in rabbits and may be enjoyed by a variety of vegan pets. Many small animals love to gnaw on Italian (flat) parsley. It offers them calcium and other great nutrients while assisting with dental hygiene and a healthy GI tract.