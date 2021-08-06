Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job

By Noor Zainab Hussain Michelle Price
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4DML_0bKAVmwZ00
Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brian Brooks, chief executive of the U.S. arm of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said on Friday he had resigned just three months aftertaking up the role.

The former U.S. banking regulator and crypto enthusiast is resigning at a time when regulators in Hong Kong, Britain, Germany, Japan, Italy and Thailand have cracked down on Binance due to worries over investor protection. Watchdogs globally also fret that the boom in cryptocurrencies is aiding money laundering and increasing systemic risks.

"Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦@BinanceUS," Brooks wrote on Twitter. "Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!"

Headed by Canadian Changpeng Zhao, Binance offers a wide range of services globally, from crypto spot and derivatives trading to tokenised versions of stocks, as well as its own cryptocurrency, Binance Coin.

"Brian's work for Binance.US has been invaluable and we hope he will continue to be an integral part of the crypto industry’s growth, advocating for regulations that move our industry forward," Zhao Tweeted on Friday.

Brooks did not respond to requests for further comment. A spokesperson for Binance declined to comment.

Britain's financial watchdog has barred Binance from carrying out regulated activities in the country. Japan's regulator has said Binance was operating there illegally and Germany's watchdog has warned it risked fines for offering tokens connected to stocks.

In the United States, Binance is also being probed by the Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and tax authorities, Bloomberg News has reported.

Responding to regulatory pressure, Binance has curbed some services on cryptocurrency bets, highly leveraged positions and trading with tokens linked to shares, and has pledged to beef up its compliance staffing. read more

Brooks, who was acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency from May 2020 to January 2021, joined Binance U.S. as chief executive officer at the beginning of May. Prior to joining the regulator, Brooks had been Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase Global. During his time as acting Comptroller, Brooks led efforts to provide regulatory clarity for stablecoins and digital asset custody.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#U S#Money Laundering#Binanceus#Canadian#The Department Of Justice#Bloomberg News#Coinbase Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed taper talk lifts dollar ahead of inflation test

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support. The greenback has...
Businesswsau.com

Deutsche Bank bolsters U.S. healthcare IB unit with new exec hires

(Reuters) – Deutsche Bank AG has hired two new managing directors for its healthcare investment banking team in the United States, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as the bank looks to double down on healthcare dealmaking. Spencer Watts and Helen Oesch, both veterans in the sector, will...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Morgan Stanley Interns Favor Flexible Work as CEO Touts Office

(Bloomberg) -- Most Morgan Stanley interns in Europe and the U.S. want to work flexibly, even as the firm’s chief executive officer lauds the merits of the office. A Morgan Stanley survey found that 72% of the firm’s 120 interns in Europe favor flexible working when they enter the workforce full time, while 66% of their 341 counterparts in North America want to.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed, S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit slip ahead of U.S. inflation

* Singapore hikes 2021 GDP growth forecast * S.Korean won lowest in two weeks * Malaysian ringgit hits three-week low * U.S. inflation data expected at 1230 GMT By Sameer Manekar Aug 11 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit leading losses, pressured by a strengthening U.S. dollar ahead of inflation data for July as well as a surge in new coronavirus infections in the region. South Korea's won weakened as much as 0.45% to 1,155.0, its lowest in two weeks, weighed by a record tally of new COVID-19 infections despite having tough distancing measures in place for more than a month. The U.S. dollar, already appreciating on last week's strong jobs data and on remarks by Fed officials hinting that asset purchase tapering is on the cards, could get a further boost from a hot inflation reading, adding to expectations of policy tightening. "A higher-than-expected reading may suggest inflation being more persistent and increase the risk of an earlier tapering timeline from the Fed," said Yeap Jun Rong, Market Strategist at IG. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hovered near its four-month high, while the benchmark U.S. bond yield touched 1.3610%, its highest since mid-July. "Until U.S. data starts disappointing again, or the Fed starts pushing back against the market's hawkish tilt, the dollar is likely to stay firm," analysts at DBS Group Research said in a note. Singapore on Wednesday hiked its forecast for annual economic growth, counting on easing border restrictions and COVID-19 vaccination programs, as the economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter. The city-state is now expected to grow 6% to 7% in 2021, versus a prior estimate for an expansion of 4 to 6%. In the second quarter ending June, GDP grew 14.7% from last year, higher than analyst and government's advance estimates. "A faster pace of reopening and relaxation of restriction measures and potential resumption of some international travel later this year would pave the way for a more stable recovery trajectory," Selena Ling, Head of Treasury Research & Strategy at OCBC Bank said. The Singapore dollar edged higher, while equities were down half a percent, unimpressed by the hike in growth forecast. Malaysian ringgit declined as much as 0.3% to hit its lowest in three weeks, while equities advanced more than a percent. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yields rise as much as 2.2 basis points to 0.829% ** Thai baht up 0.2%, best day in nearly two weeks ** Philippines' shares hits highest since July 19 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0329 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.08 -6.7 <.N2 0.65 2.28 0 25> China.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar moves toward year's highs ahead of inflation test

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar was poised just below this year's high against the euro on Wednesday and it struck a five-week peak against the yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, with the prospect a strong number could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support. The...
Businesswkzo.com

Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts – source

(Reuters) – Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring a pay-scale trend by other Wall Street lenders. The bank’s first-year analysts in the United States will now earn $110,000 annually, up from $85,000. Second-year...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Binance's US CEO Quits Citing 'Differences Over Strategic Direction'

Brian Brooks, the head of U.S. operations for cryptocurrency exchange Binance has quit after only three months in the position, he tweeted. Brooks brought a sterling resume to the position, having served as the federal government's acting controller of the currency under President Donald Trump and as chief legal officer at Coinbase. He is leaving Binance as it faces numerous regulatory headaches in other parts of the world.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Update on Senate’s $1T Infrastructure Bill as Final Vote Looms, Why Did Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks Quit After 4 Months?

"The Hash" hosts discuss top stories influencing the crypto world today: The U.S. Senate has prepared itself for a final vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week before sending it to the Hous though they did not decide on the crypto provision amendments, former OCC chief Brian Brooks quit his Binance.US CEO position after four months, citing "strategic differences," USDC issuer Circle plans to become a national crypto bank and Chainlink has not fully integrated decentralized weather data into google cloud. Plus, how did BitGo lose the U.S. Marshals Service contract to Anchorage?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Buffett-backed Nubank hires investment banks to lead IPO - source

(Reuters) - Nubank, the Brazilian digital bank backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has hired Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to help lead its U.S. initial public offering, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. Reuters reported in June that Nubank had invited investment banks to pitch...
Businessdailyhodl.com

Binance US CEO Suddenly Steps Down, Cites ‘Differences’ With Colleagues

Brian Brooks is resigning as chief executive officer of crypto exchange Binance.US just three months after he was appointed to the position. Brooks unveils to his 57,900 followers the reason behind his sudden departure. “Greetings crypto community. Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦⁦BinanceUS. Despite...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Unveils New Approach to Compliance Amid Regulatory Setbacks

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says the cryptocurrency exchange is taking a proactive approach towards regulatory compliance. Zhao states in a tweet that Binance is ‘pivoting’ after weeks of facing multiple regulatory setbacks across the globe. “Binance pivoting from reactive compliance to proactive compliance. Stay tuned.”. The Binance CEO further says...
Businessfinextra.com

Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

Brian Brooks has quit as the US CEO of troubled crypto exchange Binance just four months into the job, citing "differences over strategic direction". Brooks revealed the move on Twitter, adding that he wishes his former colleagues "much success". The former Coinbase chief legal officer joined Binance in March after...
Michigan StateGrosse Pointe News

GLWA CEO resigns; firms hired

MICHIGAN — After leading the company five years, Great Lakes Water Authority Chief Executive Officer Sue McCormick announced her official resignation Wednesday, July 28, at a board of directors meeting. At the meeting, the board also decided on engineering and law firms to pursue an after-incident investigation into the company and provide a report on what may have occurred during recent rain events.
Economydailyhodl.com

Ripple CEO Says Binance Has Documents Relevant to SEC Lawsuit

Ripple’s lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now bringing mega crypto exchange Binance into the mix. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says Binance holds relevant documents to the court case. In a new filing with the Southern District of New York on behalf of the CEO, Garlinghouse’s legal...
Businessu.today

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Seeking Docs from Binance

Lawyers representing Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse in the case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a motion for additional international discovery on Aug. 2. Garlinghouse is seeking to obtain evidence from Binance Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Citing the Hague Convention,...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Binance winds down derivatives offerings in three European countries

Binance will no longer offer crypto derivatives trading to users in three European countries: Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. Binance has plans to shut its crypto derivatives trading offering across the European region in the future. Crypto exchange Binance announced Friday that it will no longer offer crypto futures and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy