The Ascent's latest patch adds ray tracing to Game Pass version, squashes co-op bugs
We've been having a good time with The Ascent around these parts. Andy scored the isometric RPG 84%, citing its breathtaking cyberpunk world and crisp combat. The only notable blemish was a weird lack of technical parity between the Steam and Game Pass versions of the game. Not only has co-op been a chore while using crossplay, but key graphical features like ray tracing and DLSS were completely absent from the Game Pass version at launch.www.pcgamer.com
