Child tax credit 2021: Will you have to repay? Use this IRS tool to check

By Katie Teague
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost US eligible families will receive the next child tax credit payment next Friday, Aug. 13. Even though many parents qualify for the advance checks, many don't for a few reasons. This year's child tax credit program means that parents could get up to $300 per month, per child. But if you're not eligible and receive payment, you may pay back a portion to the IRS next year. Fortunately, the IRS Eligibility Assistant Tool makes it easy to check. You can answer a few questions, then use the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to manage your information, payments and opt out if you need to.

