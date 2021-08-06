AG warns of fake COVID vaccination cards
York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, Aug. 6, issued an alert to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Falsifying vaccine cards and records, as well as the unauthorized use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ seals, also violate various federal and New York state laws and is subject to civil and criminal enforcement, according to a media release.www.thedailystar.com
