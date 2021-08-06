Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden announces three new ambassador picks, including two top donors

By Arlette Saenz, Maegan Vazquez, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN — President Joe Biden announced a new round of ambassador picks on Friday, which includes two top donors to his 2020 presidential campaign. The President nominated Scott Miller, an LGBTQ rights activist and philanthropist, to be the next US ambassador to Switzerland. Miller and his husband Tim Gill have long been top Biden donors, giving money to his presidential campaign, foundation and political action committee.

President Joe Biden is nominating two major Democratic donors to serve as ambassadors to Argentina and Switzerland. The White House announced Friday that Biden has picked LGBT rights activist and philanthropist Scott Miller to serve as his administration's envoy to Bern and trial lawyer Marc Stanley to serve in Buenos Aires. The U.S. ambassador to Switzerland also serves as the chief envoy to Liechtenstein.

