Biden announces three new ambassador picks, including two top donors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Joe Biden last week signed a bill focused on funding Veterans Affairs construction projects throughout the nation and that includes a new facility in North Texas. The bipartisan legislation known as the Major Medical Facility Authorization Act was brought forward by North Texas congressman Colin Allred, TX-32, and was signed on Thursday, July 29, in the Oval Office of the White House. The legislation included $249 million in funding for a new long-term medical center for spinal cord injuries in Dallas that will expand the current one in the VA North Texas system. “We have a sacred commitment to ensure each and every one of our veterans gets the support, services and care they need when they return home,” said Allred. “I am so proud that my bipartisan legislation will make sure our veterans here in North Texas and across the country can access the best quality care we have to offer. I thank President Biden for swiftly signing this into law and will continue to work with my colleagues from both parties to serve our veterans.” The VA North Texas system serves over 129,000 veterans across 38 counties in Texas and two in southern Oklahoma as of 2017.