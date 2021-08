Although the full fair experience does not begin until Wednesday, Aug. 25 this year, there is still a lot to enjoy before then at the 83rd Annual Chelsea Community Fair. On Saturday, Aug. 21, admission to the fairgrounds is free and you can enjoy watching the youth horse show that will take place all day. This year, the show is just one day, so if you want to see the youth show their horses, be sure to stop by on Aug. 21.