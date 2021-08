How Will This Summer's Drought Impact This Fall's Hunting Season?. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 41:16. As the summer drought and heat rolls on, it can be easy to forget that hunting season begins is just around the corner. There may be changes incoming this year due to the hot, dry conditions and while we hope this isn’t the case, we want to make sure we’re ready for it. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Communication and Education Program Manager Robert Gibson explains this possibility and provides an update on controlling the chronic wasting disease, aquatic invasive species and the incoming drainage of Lake Elmo.