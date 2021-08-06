Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Virtual Event Platform Market projected to reach $18.9 Billion in 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.7%

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

According to a new market research report "Virtual Event Platform Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size, End User (Corporations, Government, Education, Healthcare, Third Party Planner, Associations, Non-Profit) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 18.9 Billion in 2026 from USD 10.4 Billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing adoption of digital media marketing platform to expand the audience base, rise in popularity of online streaming to replace in-person presentation, transition of businesses to remote working approaches, cloud services are gaining popularity in small and medium enterprises and enhance accuracy in collecting customer information. These factors are driving the demand for virtual event platform.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Emerging Market#Market Trends#Cagr#Healthcare#Marketsandmarkets#Mea#Ai#Ar#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Over-the-Top Services Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, Evernote

Global Over-the-Top Services Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Over-the-Top Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Inc., Twitter Inc., Netflix, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Dropbox, Inc., Google, Inc., LinkedIn Corporation, Skype (Microsoft Corporation), Apple, Inc., Evernote Corporation, Hulu, LLC. & Rakuten, Inc..
TrafficLas Vegas Herald

Smart Commute Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Metrolinx, CommuteSMART, Turo

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Smart Commute Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Smart Commute market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Carma Technology Corporation, Turo, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BlaBlaCar, South Florida Commuter Services, Metrolinx, CommuteSMART, Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority, Uber Technologies Inc., Oakland Smart Commute, ZipGo Technologies Pvt. Ltd & Quick Ride.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

RealTime Payments Market Is Booming Worldwide with Fiserv, Mastercard, PayPal, Ant Financial

The latest study released on the Global RealTime Payments Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The RealTime Payments market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

Flight Propulsion Systems Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Safran, Honeywell International, United Engine

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Flight Propulsion Systems Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Flight Propulsion Systems market outlook.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Skincare Market Future Prospects 2026 | Hindustan Unilever, The Himalaya Drug, Nivea

The latest update on Global Skincare Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Skincare, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 126 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Hindustan Unilever Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Nivea India Pvt. Ltd., Lotus Herbals Limited, Oriflame India Private Limited, Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson (India) Ltd, L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd., Emami Limited & Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Online Tire Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Online Tire Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Online Tire market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Connected Vehicles Market May Set New Growth Story | Broadcom, Chrysler, Honda

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Connected Vehicles Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Connected Vehicles market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Musical Instruments Market is Booming Worldwide | Roland, Ampeg, Rivera

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Musical Instruments Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Musical Instruments market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Leisure Travel Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | Travel, Alibaba, CheapOair.Com

Latest Market Research on "Leisure Travel Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
InternetLas Vegas Herald

Ecommerce Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants PrestaShop, OXID Eshop, OpenCart

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Ecommerce Platform Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ecommerce Platform market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Bakery Premixes Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Allied Mills, Enhance Proteins, Echema Technologies, Lesaffre

The Latest released survey report on Global Bakery Premixes Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Bakery Premixes manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Enhance Proteins, Echema Technologies, Lesaffre, Puratos, Malindra Group, WATSON, Karl Fazer, Allied Mills, Swiss Bake Ingredients & Archer Daniels Midland Company.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Brokerage Market is Booming Worldwide with Aditya Birla Money, Fyers Securities, Axis Direct

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Financial Brokerage Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Financial Brokerage market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Trading Risk Management Software Market to Set Amazing Growth from 2021 to 2027

Latest released Global Trading Risk Management Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness. Some of the Major Key Players Covered in this report are Openlink, OSP Labs, Eka, Tigernix, OATI, Veson Nautical, Software AG & Aspect Enterprise Solutions etc.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Low Moisture Food Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value

The Latest survey report on Global Low Moisture Food Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Low Moisture Food segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufacturers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Cargill, ConAgra Foods, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Leprino Foods etc.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

3PL Services Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of COVID-19 Outbreak-Global 3PL Services Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the COVID-19 Outbreak- 3PL Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Carpooling Software Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | BlaBlaCar, Karos,Carma, Zimride

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Carpooling Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Carpooling Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Carpooling Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Carpooling Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy