FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court has issued an order encouraging anyone entering a judicial facility to wear a mask in response to rising COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. The order was issued Monday. It applies to judicial centers, courthouses or other judicial facilities. Court officials say it’s in line with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The order says the use of masks or other facial coverings is strongly encouraged for anyone entering a judicial facility. The order also states that a chief circuit judge can mandate masks for a judicial facility.