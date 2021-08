A sprawling hunting preserve in Central Florida assembled by the developer of The Villages has sold for $15.5 million in what appears to be a cash transaction. The property, which is known as Cow Hammock Ranch and spans 2,725 acres in Ocklawaha, five miles outside of Ocala, has sold to a corporate entity linked to Connecticut real estate developer Carl Kuehner, according to Marion County property records. A mortgage for the transaction has not been filed.