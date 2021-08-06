Cancel
Canada's Damian Warner sets Olympic record on the way to decathlon gold

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

TOKYO — At age 31, Damian Warner of Canada was the oldest competitor in the Olympic decathlon. That did not stop him from amassing an Olympic record 9,018 points en route to winning the Olympic gold medal at Olympic Stadium. "It was a tough task," Warner said. "We're surrounded by...

www.gazettextra.com

