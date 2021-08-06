Canada's Damian Warner sets Olympic record on the way to decathlon gold

Adam van Koeverden on Canada's growth in the Summer Olympics. Adam van Koeverden, former Olympic and Word Champion and current Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and MP for Milton, shares his thoughts on the incredible performances by Canadian Olympians over the past two weeks, the challenge of "performing on demand" and stepping up on the biggest stage after years of training, and his take on the prestigious Lou Marsh Award and who may be a frontrunner and a crowded crop of incredible athletes.