Truth and Reconciliation Artist Showcase highlights Greater Cincinnati artists

Step inside the creative minds and works of some of Louisville’s most talented artists representing an array of mediums and majestic masterpieces. August is the month when we celebrate the arts in our community and the many talented artists who make the arts scene in Louisville a thriving metropolis of inspiration. From sculptors to painters to street artists, Louisville is budding with creatively skilled individuals, some of which we had the opportunity to get to know a little better who are showcased here in this issue.