Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Frank Ocean Unveils Homer, Luxury Jewelry Line and Store

By Jem Aswad
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of a clear blue sky on a hot August Friday afternoon, Frank Ocean announce a new “luxury” jewelry company called Homer. The announcement comes with an 84-page catalog, the cover of which was designed and photographed by Ocean. Certain images are included below. More from Variety. Frank Ocean Signs...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Photography#Diamonds#Variety Frank Ocean Signs#American#Heritage#Signal#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Homer, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Frank Ocean doesn't want Homer to be 'less expensive' than Cartier

Frank Ocean didn't want his accessories collection to be "any less expensive than Cartier". The 33-year-old star has founded independent American luxury company Homer, which sells fine and high jewellery pieces and printed silk scarves, and he always intended to do something high end because of his aspirations when he was a child.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
rolling out

Frank Ocean launches independent luxury brand

Frank Ocean is launching an independent luxury company called Homer. The first items to be released from the collection will include printed silk scarves and jewelry pieces that are handcrafted using 18-karat gold, sterling silver and American lab–grown diamonds. All pieces are designed in New York but handmade in Italy. According to GQ, the prices for the products range from a $435 Enamel plus-symbol pendant to $1.9 million for a sphere legs high jewelry necklace.
MusicMichigan Daily

Dear Frank Ocean

I was never one to have a favorite musical artist. I just listened to whatever came on the radio as filler music. Whenever someone asked me who my favorite musician was, I never had an answer. I’d have a rotation of familiar artists I’d cite from time to time when asked during classroom icebreakers — Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish — but in reality it was simply whoever first came to mind. I’d always reduced music to having a simple purpose: to serve as background noise that occupies silence and makes car rides a little less awkward.
Musichotspotatl.com

Frank Ocean To Headline 2023 Coachella

Rejoice Frank Ocean fans for the California crooner is set to come out of hiding and return to the stage for the first time in forever at the next Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in 2023. The Blonde artist is set to headline next year’s Coachella festival IF the...
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Introducing Homer, Frank Ocean’s “Independent American Luxury Company”

In the last several years, Frank Ocean’s creative output has been tantalizingly sporadic. He released a handful of singles and called off the release of one more. He threw a series of dance parties in Queens. He launched a voter registration drive before the 2020 election and appeared in a Prada campaign. Mostly, though, he seemed to be working on a mysterious project about which little was known. He rented an art studio in New York’s Chinatown, where one of his cars could often be seen parked outside, and there were whispers that he was launching... something. Definitely not an album, though—a physical thing. Was it clothing? Furniture? Just what Ocean and his small group of Blonded employees—architects, graphic designers, fashion creatives—were up to in his downtown office was anyone’s guess.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Frank Ocean's Homer & Prada Collab on Bags, Jacket

So, what exactly is Frank Ocean up to when he's not blessing us with certified eargasms? Starting his own luxury company, apparently. Today, the 33-year-old artist announced Homer, his own independent American luxury brand specializing in high-end jewelry. Beginning August 9, the inaugural Homer collection will be available exclusively at...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Frank Ocean Follows Tyler, The Creator Album Feature With Homer Luxury Brand Launch

New York, NY – As time rolls on, enigmatic R&B sensation Frank Ocean continues to find ways to reinvent himself outside of music. More than five years after the release of his highly regarded, platinum-selling album Blonde, Ocean signals his entrance into yet another new artistic era with the announcement of his luxury brand Homer.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Swimming Pool-Themed Jewelry Stores

The Gavello jewelry store in Mykonos, Greece, recently transformed to resemble the 1960s swimming pool. Designed by the creative agency Saint of Athens in collaboration with Dive Architects, the store stands out from the plethora of nearby retail stores with its luxury 60s style. The team used cool blue tile...
Designers & Collectionsmanofmany.com

Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Brand ‘Homer’ with $2.5 Million Diamond Necklace

It might not be the new album they have been waiting for, but Frank Ocean fans finally have something to celebrate. On Friday, the Grammy award-winning musician has launched a new luxury company called Homer, revealing the first collection will focus on jewellery and silk scarves. While Ocean’s new foray lands in the midst of a global retail revolution, he isn’t shying away from old haunts. The flagship physical store opening kicks off in New York on Monday.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Maniscalcos shine with new jewelry store

Buying a diamond doesn’t have to be an overwhelming experience. The Diamond Bar LLC, a newly opened retail jeweler in Providence, is adding cheer to the four-Cs of diamonds – carat, cut, clarity and color – with an in-store bar and relaxed atmosphere. The business, owned by Steve and Zhabrina Maniscalco, opened in February at…
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Floral-Themed Luxury Jewelry

Mikimoto's new jewelry collection features floral designs and springtime colors. The luxury brand showcases its passion for the season through its latest pieces by incorporating elements of nature into its designs. Inspired by Japan's ukiyo-e art movement, Mikimoto celebrates its Japanese heritage with scenic pieces. The brand captures the refined...
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Must Read: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Named Tiffany & Co. Ambassadors, Can a Brand Publish a Magazine People Actually Want to Read?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are Tiffany & Co.'s newest brand ambassadors. In its September 2021 cover story, Harper's Bazaar announced that Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are now Tiffany & Co. brand ambassadors. They're the latest celebrities to join the now-LVMH-owned jewelry company's roster, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rosé. {Harper's Bazaar}
Worldseattlepi.com

'Global Citizen Live' Lineups Unveiled for Central Park, Paris, Lagos: Where to See Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat

Global Citizen has unveiled lineups for three of the international settings for its 24-hour “Global Citizen Live” broadcast for Sept. 25. Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo are among the headliners in New York City’s Central Park; Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and H.E.R. will be among the toppers in front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower; and Femi Kuti will lead the charge in Lagos, Nigeria.
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Jewelry store coming to Bethesda Row

Gorjana, a jewelry store chain based in Southern California, will open a store in Bethesda Row this fall, property landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust said Wednesday. Gorjana sells necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings, according to its website. Prices range from $38 to $700, according to a press release. The new...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Ennio Morricone Documentary by Giuseppe Tornatore Added to Venice Lineup - Global Bulletin

The 78th Venice International Film Festival (Sept. 1-11) will include an out of competition screening of “Ennio” by Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the Oscar winning “Cinema Paradiso.” “Ennio” is a comprehensive portrait of two time Oscar winning composer Ennio Morricone, among the most influential and prolific musicians of the twentieth century, who has scored over 500 movie soundtracks.
Designers & Collectionsenstarz.com

Sprayground Taps Wyclef Jean, Sandflower for New Music Video and New 100-Item Collection

Sprayground, the innovative streetwear brand that revolutionized backpack fashion, teams up with hip-hop legend Wyclef Jean and genre-defying vocalist Sandflower for a historic 100-item collection. Sprayground, Wyclef Jean and Sandflower joined forces to promote what might be the biggest backpack launch in the urban streetwear brand's history: a 100-piece collection...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

Traversing immeasurable plains of emotion and newfound R&B, acclaimed Texas singer Leon Bridges delivers serenity in his newest LP, Gold-Diggers Sound. Bridges’ album aims for a nostalgic Hollywood style, riding a wake that was thought to have left music today. The album’s title tributes to the location it was recorded: a swanky hotel, speakeasy and studio called Gold-Diggers. Bridges maintains his almost sepia-toned repertoire, which presents his music in a way that benefits the sound and himself as a brand. His previous work dabbles in the Texan portrait of his roots, though this album takes a sharp turn further West. This album is definitely for easy listening.
Internetseattlepi.com

De La Soul: 'Our Catalog Is Finally Coming to Streaming Services This Year'

After decades of waiting — and a comic, snafu-filled attempt to get all three members on Instagram Live — De La Soul announced on Tuesday that their catalog, most of which has never been legally available on streaming services, will finally arrive on all major platforms later this year. The announcement follows news earlier this year that the catalog of the group’s original label, Tommy Boy Records, was acquired by Reservoir Music in a $100 million deal.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy