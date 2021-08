General Manager Tom Fitzgerald is having himself a Summer. He stated after the 2021 NHL Draft that he wanted a ‘1B’ goaltender, a quality defenseman, and a top-six forward. Since then, he has been able to sign Jonathan Bernier, Dougie Hamilton, and Tomas Tatar. All three signings fit those exact needs. Prior to that, the New Jersey Devils brought in Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros in deals while also re-signing the majority of their internal free agents. The blueline has been remodeled. With only Janne Kuokkanen left to be re-signed, the Devils may be done with their NHL transactions until training camp begins. Is there anything else the Devils could need? I think so. The Devils will need to determine who their centers are.