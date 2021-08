Exactly 25 years ago, came The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Before signing on, comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell had insisted upon "no trash" and promised to create a safe space for both kids at home after school and celebrities on the talk show circuit promoting movies. The original "Queen of Nice" (Ellen wasn't the first) joins us to talk about her favorite guests on the show, moments she’d do differently today, the day she was handed a check for $25 million, that Oscar night she was mistaken for Kathy Bates, and if she’ll ever bring her show back. (And, obviously, we discuss Tom Cruise and Madonna.)