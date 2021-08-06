Cancel
Windows PetitPotam vulnerability gets an unofficial free patch

By Sergiu Gatlan
bleepingcomputer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA free unofficial patch is now available to block attackers from taking over domain controllers and compromising entire Windows domains via PetitPotam NTLM relay attacks. The PetitPotam attack vector that forces Windows machines to authenticate against threat actors' malicious NTLM relay servers using the Microsoft Encrypting File System Remote Protocol (EFSRPC) was disclosed last month by security researcher Gilles Lionel (aka Topotam).

