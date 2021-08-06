3 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

Nifty and BSE Sensex 30 are trading at their all-time highs. Nifty witnessed a fresh lifetime intraday high of 16,146.90, whereas, for Sensex, the all-time intraday high peak was 53,887.98. The corporate earnings season has started, and so far, it has been in line with market expectations. Apart from it, easing restrictions across the country barring covid-19 hotspots improves overall economic activities. RBI is also expected to keep key rates untouched in its monetary policy review on August 6. The June 2021 figure for vital macroeconomic indicators raises optimism in the environment. All these augurs well for the stocks markets. In line with the benchmark indices, the mid-cap and small-cap indices too are at record high levels. The NIFTY Smallcap 100 index is up 49.4% year-to-August 3. The index is in green on a one-week, one month, three months, six months, and one-year basis. Real estate stocks have done well in the recent past, riding on the prevailing sentiments. We have picked up one real estate stock and one construction engineering company in the small-cap space, which are likely to fly high in short to medium term.