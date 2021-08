COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s health leaders say they want to keep children in the classroom this school year but doing so will require everyone’s cooperation. “I’m nervous — extremely,” said Qismat Zaahir, a Columbus mother of a 9th and 12th grade student. “And it’s not them because we can teach our kids all the right things to do. It’s just the environment that we’re in and who chooses to do the right things.”