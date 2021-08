As part of my Series, “5 secrets wish someone told me when I first started,“ I had the pleasure of interviewing comedian and author K-von Moezzi. K-von is a popular half-Persian comedian who often uses his comedy as a tool for bridging the cultural divide amongst his audiences. He’s received rave reviews for his performances on Headline News, Good Morning America, Last Comic Standing, and Russell Peter’s NETFLIX special “Almost Famous.” His most cherished accomplishment to date is the release of his first book entitled “Once You Go Persian…” which explores his Persian roots and unique upbringing through funny stories and great cultural advice.