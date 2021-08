The iPhone 13 will be the first iPhone to feature a smaller notch than that of the iPhone X. At least, that will be the case if leakers have been getting accurate information. The infamous iPhone notch will remain in place for at least another year. Apple ultimately wants to eliminate it, but that doesn’t mean it’s willing to sacrifice the technology inside the notch. Face ID remains a unique iPhone advantage that Apple will not dump anytime soon. 3D face recognition is more sophisticated and secure than Touch ID. Some speculate that every iPhone, iPad, and Mac will support Face...