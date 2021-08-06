Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Eimantas Stanionis continues march toward title shot against Luis Collazo

By Michael Rosenthal
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iw20_0bKANgMX00

Eimantas Stanionis hopes to be a first.

No fighter from Lithuania, Stanionis’ home country, has ever won a major championship in boxing. And the 2016 Olympian from the town of Kaunas is closing in on a chance to capture a belt.

Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) faces 40-year-old Luis Collazo on Saturday at The Armory in Minneapolis on Fox.

“I just have to win and keep winning,” said Stanionis, who is based in Oxnard, Calif. “I want to get to the world title shot. Lithuania has never had a pro world champion and I want to make history. I have great competition on Saturday, and I want to show that I can compete with any of the top guys.

“I think I deserve the title shot if I win on Saturday. I’m ranked high (No. 1) by the WBA and I’m going to be in position to fight the best sooner rather than later.”

The 26-year-old is coming off his most significant victory, a wide decision over Thomas Dulorme in April.

Stanionis got off to a slow start against his fit, inspired opponent but he kept the pressure on the Puerto Rican veteran to take control of the title eliminator and win convincingly. Still, he wasn’t satisfied.

He said he’ll be sharper on Saturday night.

“I got confidence from my last fight knowing that I can go 12 hard rounds,” he said. “I got tested in that fight against Thomas Dulorme, but I think it was my worst night. I was not at my best. This time I’m 100 percent prepared and ready to go.”

Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) was at his best more than a decade ago and is coming off a one-sided technical decision loss to Kudratillo Abdukakhorov in October 2019, which was the New Yorker’s most recent fight.

However, he had a nice run in his previous three fights, beating Sammy Vasquez, Bryant Perrella and Samuel Vargas over a two-year period.

He isn’t the fighter who gave a prime Ricky Hatton problems in a losing cause in 2006 but he can still fight a little.

“This is going to be my last fight on Saturday night,” Collazo said. “The sport is overwhelming in many ways and sometimes it’s hard to enjoy it. Even saying that, I’m bringing everything I’ve got on Saturday. I’m going to leave my mark once again.

“Right now the only thing he has on me is age. Age doesn’t matter though, when you fight and stay in the gym like I do. That’s what I do for a living. I’ve been consistent and there’s no excuses coming into this fight.”

Stanionis is taking nothing for granted.

“Collazo has faced the top guys and he likes to fight fire with fire like I do,” he said. “I am prepared for an action-packed fight.”

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Collazo
Person
Thomas Dulorme
Person
Ricky Hatton
Person
Samuel Vargas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Olympian#Wba#Puerto Rican#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Eimantas Stanionis, Luis Collazo discuss imminent welterweight battle

Hard-hitting rising welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis and former world champion Luis Collazo went face-to-face at a press conference Thursday to preview their showdown that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, August 7 from The Armory in Minneapolis. The press conference also featured unbeaten welterweight and...
Minneapolis, MNBoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Stanionis and Luis Collazo No-Contest in Minneapolis!

By Ken Hissner: At the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Saturday over Fox, PBC, Leon Margules (Warriors Boxing) and Tom Brown (TGB Promotions) featured in the Main Event WBA No. 1 ranked Eimantas Stanionis and former WBA Welterweight champion 40-year-old southpaw Luis Collazo ended in a no-contest in the third round due to a clash of heads with Collazo receiving a cut ending the bout at 2:31 of the fourth round.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Stanionis Hopes To Return ASAP, Collazo Will Move Forward With Retirement

Unbeaten rising welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) and former world champion Luis Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) fought to a no-decision after an accidental headbutt injured Collazo in the fourth round, leading to the referee calling off the bout that headlined FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday night from the Armory in Minneapolis.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib ‘Humiliated’ In Training Fight By UFC Star

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Nurmagomedov’s last professional MMA fight took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He mentioned a promise he made to his mother of never fighting again after the death of his father Abdulmanap. Khabib also revealed why he really tired from the MMA world.
Las Vegas, NVMaxboxing

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas on following Errol Spence eye injury

Unified Welterweight Champion Errol Spence, Jr. was forced to withdraw from his blockbuster FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown with eight-division and former welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas due to a retinal tear in his left eye. WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas...
Combat Sportsfrontproofmedia.com

Summer Lynn Continues To Climb Up The Ladder Towards A World Title

Chicago’s Summer Lynn (5-0, 3 KOs), after only five professional fights, is now Boxrec’s 19th ranked welterweight in the world. On August 14, she’s fighting for her first belt, the Universal Boxing Organization’s (UBO) welterweight championship. Summer confesses she doesn’t know much about the UBO, but is excited the organization is giving her the opportunity to fight for its title.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Stanionis-Collazo is Now FOX Main Event, Maestre To Face Mykal Fox

Hard-hitting rising welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will square off against former world champion Luis Collazo in a 10-round duel that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, August 7 from The Armory in Minneapolis. FOX PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Unbeaten Contender Brock Jarvis Signs With Matchroom Boxing

Australian Super-Featherweight sensation Brock Jarvis has signed a long term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. The 23-year-old rising star has won all nineteen of his fights since joining the professional ranks in December 2015, with seventeen of those wins coming by way of knockout – the latest a sixth round stoppage of Nort Beauchamp in April to land the IBF Pan Pacific 130lbs title.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Kid Galahad signs promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Newly crowned IBF Featherweight World Champion Kid Galahad has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. The Sheffield star (28-1, 17 KOs) turned in a superb performance on Saturday as he clinically stopped Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens in eleven rounds to claim the vacant IBF crown at the top of the bill on Fight Camp Week 2.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Saul Canelo Alvarez Relentless As Ever

Mexican boxing, is the ultimate in boxing, really. As we get ready to head to Mexico, there is, of course, only one boxer at the moment who can legitimately claim to be ‘Numero Uno’ in Mexico. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Also considered to be the best pound for pound fighter on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy