Ellisville, MS

Second military explosive found at recycling center

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A second round of military ordnance was found Friday at a Mississippi recycling center where a worker died when another one exploded earlier in the week, authorities said.

An Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Fort Polk, Louisiana, was called to Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville after an explosive was discovered “to investigate the munition, render it safe and search for any other ordinance at the site,” the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The explosive was found two days after a worker died when another device exploded at the business on Wednesday, officials said. The blast was heard from miles away, Sheriff Joe Berlin said, but authorities don’t know where the device came from or how long it was at the recycling center.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi State Fire Marshals Office investigated the explosion.

