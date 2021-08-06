Funeral for Lyman E. Hull, 88, of St. Joseph

Lyman Eugene Hull died July 28 at his home, six days after his 88th birthday. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Zion United Methodist Church in South Haven. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. the morning of the service at the church. Lori Artner will officiate. Lunch will follow the service and Hull will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Sartell, MN. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.