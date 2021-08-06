What Does Terroir Mean And Is It Actually Important?
Sometimes it seems like any discussion regarding wine is filled with vocabulary in foreign languages or concepts that require a great deal of context (or even a university degree to understand). It's easy to think that wine experts are just adding barriers for normal folks to chat about vino, but a lot of the notions have been around for ages. While some terms have been extensively used to describe flavors and aromas in wine, others have been coined to depict a picture of the places where the wine grapes are grown.
