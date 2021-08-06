What Does Terroir Mean And Is It Actually Important?

Modern day dining as we know it may have suffered quite a bit during the pandemic but the industry is finding ways to deal with uncertainty. For example, as highlighted by Quartz, DoorDash has decided to work with six eateries in California to create a temporary ghost kitchen until November. Meanwhile, things are looking up in Italy, where more customers are being welcomed into restaurants. According to the Associated Press, those who wish to eat indoors or visit places like museums in the country are required to adhere to certain guidelines and get "a green pass" to be eligible to enter.