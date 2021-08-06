New “Art Journaling Club” at the Arts Council this Fall

August 6, 2021 -Even if you don’t consider yourself an “artist,” you can learn how to start a visual diary of things you observe in your everyday life through the practice of “art journaling.” At each meeting of the Decatur Area Arts Council’s new “Art Journaling Club,” instructors Connie Brewster and Jennifer Stout will walk you through different styles, techniques, and media to record reflections on the world around you in as simple or detailed way as you choose.