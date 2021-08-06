Cancel
ACHD scales back foregone tax proposal to $1.6 million after tax commission guidance

boisedev.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out the Ada County Highway District will consider an even lower foregone tax amount than previously announced. Last month, ACHD staff brought back new numbers on the amount of foregone taxes the entity could take after receiving clarified guidance from the Idaho Tax Commission. In July, the commission signaled support to consider $7.5 million in foregone, but now the commission is only considering taking $1.6 million, plus a 3% tax increase and revenue from new construction.

boisedev.com

