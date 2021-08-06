Daily Swim Coach Workout #510

With all the Olympics action taking place right now, you’re probably not short of inspiration, so we’ve got the perfect weekend swim workout for you—and it’s a tough one! It’s 4×100 Best Average, which involves holding the best possible time for each repeat on the given interval. Executing these kinds of workouts well involves some good pacing and discipline, so be sure to focus—and don’t go out too hard! Your pace should be faster than when you swim threshold, but not as fast as sprint pace.