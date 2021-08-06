Cancel
Carly Pearce joins the Grand Ole Opry; announces new album ’29: Written In Stone’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarly Pearce’s third studio album, 29: Written In Stone — an extension of her EP ’29’ — will be released on Sept. 17 via Big Machine Records. The expanded 15-song collection will include the extended play’s original seven tracks, plus eight new cuts, including “Dear Miss Loretta,” which now features country singer Patty Loveless. Pearce’s album is available for preorder now by clicking here.

