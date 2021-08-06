Carly Pearce joins the Grand Ole Opry; announces new album ’29: Written In Stone’

Carly Pearce saw a dream realized on Tuesday, August 3rd when she was officially inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Trisha Yearwood. To commemorate the night, Pearce’s mom surprised her with a gift of two Barbie dolls made to look like the singer. One of the dolls is dressed in the outfit Pearce wore for her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2015 and the other is a replica of Pearce’s look on her induction night. She posted a photo of the dolls, as well as real-life photos from both nights, on social media.