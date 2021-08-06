Cancel
Celebrities

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Tragedies

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Kelly Mason. YouTube

Lisa Fleming, Gina Krasley, Robert Buchel and more former My 600-Lb. Life stars have tragically passed away over the years.

My 600-Lb. Life premiered on TLC in 2012. While season 1 featured patients who were filmed over a period of seven years, the show tweaked its format and documented cast members for one year starting at season 2. By season 8, some stars were only filmed for six months.

Tragedy struck the reality show for the first time in 2013 when season 1 star Henry Foots died. Five years later, Lexington County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina confirmed to Us Weekly that James “L.B.” Bonner died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at a park.

“On the show, viewers saw L.B. struggle with obesity following a tragic accident that claimed his right leg. Even though he once weighed 650 pounds, L.B.’s hard work and dedication helped get him in the 200-pound range,” the network said in a statement in August 2018. “His spirit and determination as displayed through his story, quickly made L.B. a fan favorite, and family and friends have taken to L.B.’s Facebook page to commemorate his life. TLC was deeply saddened to hear of L.B.’s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on My 600-lb Life.”

That same month, fellow season 6 star Fleming died at the age of 50, with her daughter, Danielle, telling TMZ that “she was sick and her body was tired and her body just gave out.”

She paid tribute to her late mother via Facebook at the time.

“I am truly at a loss for words right now. God knows I wanted you hold on until I got here but He knew what was best for me,” Danielle wrote. “I didn’t need to see you like that! This morning I sat and held your hands for 4 hours knowing nothing I could’ve done would bring you back to me. Anybody who knows me knows I gave my mother my ALL! She was my world and I was her #NumberOneGirl. Mommy, I love you from here to the stars and back! Those babies loved you even more. I’m happy you’re no longer in pain and stuck in that bed.”

As of August 2021, 10 people total have died since appearing on the show.

