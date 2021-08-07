Club Tijuana vs Toluca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The English Premier League and La Liga collide Saturday as Aston Villa and Sevilla take to the pitch for a club friendly ahead of their respective European soccer seasons. Aston Villa had a middling run during the 2020-21 EPL season, but will be heading into the 2021-22 season without star Jack Grealish, who just signed a record deal to join powerhouse Manchester City. On the other side, Sevilla finished fourth in the Spanish League last season, locking them in for the upcoming Champions League season. Both squads will be looking to fine-tune their rosters as they prepare for the upcoming seasons, which are right around the corner. Unlike a number of notable preseason club friendlies, Saturday’s match will be available to watch on TV (ESPN2) and streaming.