Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Forex, stock markets move on strong jobs data

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets across the board shifted on Friday, as last month’s Non Farm Payrolls report came in. better than initially expected. Figures from the Labor Department showed that payrolls increased by 943,000 in July, which. was better than the 845,000 many had forecasted. Over a third of the jobs added came...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forex#Gold Prices#Stock Markets#Bank Of England#Non Farm#The Labor Department#Gbpusd#Dow Jones#British#Euro#Eurgbp#0 8469#The Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Tumbles 4%

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped more than 100 points in the previous session following the release of strong jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) and AECOM (NYSE: ACM).
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar edges up, hits highest level in more than 4 months against euro

(Updates to late New York trading) * Dollar index up for a third straight session * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday, touching a more than four-month high against the euro, as investors speculated further over whether recent strong jobs data could push the Federal Reserve to soon start tapering its bond-buying program. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose for a third straight session and hit its highest level in about three weeks. It was last up 0.1% on the day. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 1.7% at $45,530.05, having hit a three-month high of $46,759 overnight. Ether was down 0.9% at $3,139.15. The dollar has risen recently with U.S. bond yields as the prospect of reduced Fed stimulus weakened bond prices. "The dollar is well bid, and it's been well bid since the middle of last week," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. "A combination of hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials and the second monthly increase of more than 900,000 jobs has reaffirmed what the market has suspected, and that is for a tapering decision to be made shortly." U.S. job openings hit a record high in June while hiring also increased, the Labor Department said in a monthly survey on Monday. On Friday, the department's non-farm payrolls report showed jobs increased by 943,000 in July, above the 870,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday the U.S. economy is improving faster than expected, with the time when the Fed could start slowing its bond purchases nearing quickly. Investors will be looking for signals from the Fed at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers this month. They also await further economic data. U.S. consumer price data is due on Wednesday. The euro is near a key level against the dollar at $1.17, and the next key level lower for the currency would be $1.16, which is "where we were when the early election results were coming in last November," Chandler said, referring to the U.S. presidential election. Against the dollar, the euro was last down 0.1% at $1.1720. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 110.575 yen. The dollar was also up 0.2% versus the Swiss franc CHF-EBS, extending recent gains. Investors continue to be worried about growth in China and the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. Germany's ZEW survey found investor sentiment deteriorated for a third month in a row in August, due to fears that rising COVID-19 infections could hold back the recovery in Europe's largest economy. "The Delta variant (spread) is on the rise in the U.S., and some states are at record levels. It's a global phenomenon, and countries that looked to have done well in handling it, like in East Asia, are now bombarded by it. Sydney's in lockdown," Chandler said. Against the U.S. dollar, the Aussie dollar was last up 0.3%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:36PM (1936 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 93.0630 92.9790 +0.10% 3.425% +93.1390 +92.9360 Euro/Dollar $1.1720 $1.1736 -0.14% -4.08% +$1.1743 +$1.1710 Dollar/Yen 110.5750 110.3400 +0.22% +7.02% +110.5950 +110.2850 Euro/Yen 129.59 129.48 +0.08% +2.10% +129.6800 +129.4200 Dollar/Swiss 0.9229 0.9207 +0.22% +4.30% +0.9234 +0.9196 Sterling/Dollar $1.3837 $1.3846 -0.05% +1.29% +$1.3872 +$1.3827 Dollar/Canadian 1.2526 1.2579 -0.39% -1.60% +1.2588 +1.2521 Aussie/Dollar $0.7348 $0.7329 +0.27% -4.47% +$0.7356 +$0.7316 Euro/Swiss 1.0816 1.0802 +0.13% +0.08% +1.0818 +1.0795 Euro/Sterling 0.8469 0.8474 -0.06% -5.24% +0.8480 +0.8451 NZ $0.7006 $0.6991 +0.27% -2.39% +$0.7011 +$0.6969 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.9210 8.9390 -0.24% +3.85% +8.9535 +8.9175 Euro/Norway 10.4570 10.5010 -0.42% -0.10% +10.5240 +10.4510 Dollar/Sweden 8.7143 8.7118 -0.08% +6.32% +8.7241 +8.6973 Euro/Sweden 10.2124 10.2205 -0.08% +1.35% +10.2242 +10.2060 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Matthew Lewis)
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-day market update: Crude oil rises over 3%, comScore shares plummet

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.37% to 35,231.28 while the NASDAQ fell 0.62% to 14,767.78. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.01% to 4,432.24. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,950,250 cases with around 617,420 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,998,150 cases and 428,680 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,177,750 COVID-19 cases with 563,560 deaths. In total, there were at least 203,479,770 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,306,390 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksFXStreet.com

Fubo TV Stock News and Forecast: Why is FUBO stock going up? Q2 earnings are strong as EPS beats

FUBO TV reported Q2 earnings after the close on Tuesday. FUBO beats on EPS and revenue numbers. FUBO stock surges over 10% in post-market trading. Update: FUBO smashed numbers when releasing Q2 results after the close on Tuesday. Earnings per Share (EPS) came in at $-0.38 versus the Street estimate of $-0.50 while revenue was $130.88 million versus the estimate of $118.88 million. FUBO also increased its Q3 sales guidance from $127 million to $140-144 million and also raised its subscribers' guidance from 840k to 910-920k. FUBO TV stock is trading at $31.61 in the post-market at the time of writing, up 10.5% from Tuesday's close. Conference call details (starts at 1730 EST) can be found here.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks strengthen; yields, dollar rise on Fed taper talk

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global stock markets strengthened on Tuesday, hovering close to record highs, while U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since mid-July, spurred by Federal Reserve tapering talk. Sentiment was boosted by the U.S. Senate passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that could...
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-afternoon market update: 3D Systems surges on upbeat earnings, Katapult shares drop

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 35,274.95 while the NASDAQ fell 0.41% to 14,799.03. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.18% to 4,440.12. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,950,250 cases with around 617,420 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,998,150 cases and 428,680 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,177,750 COVID-19 cases with 563,560 deaths. In total, there were at least 203,479,770 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,306,390 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksFXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: Nasdaq, coronavirus probe bulls cheering stimulus news

Dow, S&P 500 refresh record tops but tech-stocks weighed on Nasdaq. 1.2 trillion Infrastructures spending plan passes through the Senate. Firmer Treasury yields, covid concerns and Fed Chair appointment challenge bulls. Pfizer refreshes all-time high, energy stocks benefit from oil’s recovery. US equities post a mixed daily performance for Tuesday...
StocksNBC San Diego

U.S. Stock Futures Are Little Changed Ahead of a Big Report on Inflation

U.S. stock index futures were little changed ahead of a big reading on inflation that could determine how fast the Federal Reserve moves to take away monetary stimulus. On Tuesday, the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs following the Senate passing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Futures contracts...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold inches lower on firm dollar, yields; US inflation data in focus

BENGALURU (Aug 11): Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and a rise in bond yields, while investors cautiously looked forward to U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's timeline to taper monetary support. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,725.98 per ounce by...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks set for modest gains; oil rebounds

(Aug 11): Asian stocks looked set to follow their U.S. peers higher as investors assessed the ability of the economy to sustain less stimulus and rising virus outbreaks. Treasuries slipped and the dollar was steady. Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan and Australia and dipped in Hong Kong. U.S....
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Extends Gains as Fed Taper Talk Continues Ahead of U.S. Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Wednesday morning in Asia. Investors now await U.S. inflation data, with bets increasing on strong data that would push the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin asset tapering sooner than expected. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other...
StocksCNBC

European markets cautious, tracking sentiment elsewhere; Thyssenkrupp down 7%

LONDON — European stocks were mixed on Wednesday, as global markets remained cautious with investors monitoring Covid-19 developments and key economic data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 inched 0.2% above the flatline by early afternoon, with health care stocks adding 0.5% while travel and leisure fell 0.6%. The tepid session in...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Extends Gains Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar strengthened in early European trading Wednesday, extending recent gains ahead of U.S. inflation data which could influence Federal Reserve’s tapering thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded around 0.1% higher at...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Gold and silver slide to month-low lows following a US jobs report.

Global gold prices have fallen to their low of more than four months after the release of solid labor data in the United States boosted expectations of a tightening of monetary policy by Washington. The precious metal saw its price drop by 2,1 % until $ 1,726 per troy ounce...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Travel and leisure stocks drive European shares to record high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 10 (Reuters) - European stocks hit a record high on Tuesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session, boosted by travel and leisure companies as investors took comfort from strong earnings reports.
Economyinvestortelegraph.com

U.S. Economy : Oil stocks pull S&P 500, Dow lower as job market surges

The S&P and the Dow indexes retreated from record highs on Monday as energy and other sectors sensitive to economic growth slid on concerns over rising new coronavirus cases. Energy shares (.SPNY), down 1.2%, bore the brunt of selling tracking a slump in crude as an increase in coronavirus cases, particularly in China, raised fears of new curbs that could hurt oil demand.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar buoyed as strong job figures fan Fed tapering talk

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar was buoyant in early Tuesday trade as a run of strong U.S. job figures solidified expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. The prospect of the Fed’s reduced bond-buying pushed down U.S. bond prices, lifting their yields...

Comments / 0

Community Policy