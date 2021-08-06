Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Quorum-busting Texas House Democrats still plotting next move ahead of second special session

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Iobg_0bKAJUZr00

With a Saturday start date set for a second special legislative session, Texas House Democrats who have camped out in the nation's capital for more than three weeks to stymie a GOP voting bill said they are still mulling their next move.

State Rep. Chris Turner, the Grand Prairie Democrat who leads the party's caucus in the House, indicated Thursday evening there was no immediate plan yet for the group of Democrats who have denied Republicans the quorum needed to pass a contentious elections bill and several other GOP priorities in a first special session that ends Friday.

VIDEO ABOVE IS FROM PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON THE 2021 TEXAS LEGISLATURE.

"We're discussing what's next," Turner said. "What is certain is that our caucus is unified in continuing to fight against these anti-voter bills and all these other unnecessary red meat issues that are simply designed to help [Gov. Greg Abbott] in his next primary election."

As part of their regular routine, the Democrats in Washington were convening in their hotel conference area when Abbott announced Thursday afternoon that he would call lawmakers back on Saturday to gavel in a second special session. The group paused to review the governor's 17-item agenda, which features the elections bill that prompted them to leave the state last month.

Democrats have several options: Return to the Capitol in Austin, return to Texas but stay put in their districts and risk arrest under House rules that allow members to be compelled to attend, extend their stay in Washington or head to another state where they could continue to break quorum outside the reach of state law enforcement's jurisdiction.

After Democrats first left the state, the House voted overwhelmingly to issue what's known as a "call of the House" in an effort to regain quorum and send law enforcement after them, though the effort had no reach beyond state lines.

Still lacking a quorum to conduct business, House Speaker Dade Phelan's office on Thursday nodded at the Democrats who didn't join the quorum break and have been reporting to the chamber while it remains at a standstill.

"Special session will begin anew on Saturday and the bipartisan group of members who stayed in Texas look forward to being joined by their House colleagues to address the items on the call, including relief for retired teachers, improving the foster care system, and addressing election integrity," said Phelan spokesman Enrique Marquez.

The elections legislation has escalated partisan tensions in the Texas Capitol over the last few months as Republicans pushed to enact new voting restrictions and ratchet up the state's rules in the name of "election integrity," while Democrats joined the chorus of civil rights attorneys, voting rights groups and advocates for people with disabilities who raised concerns that the legislation could heighten barriers for marginalized voters.

The legislation outlaws local voting options meant to expand voting access, bolsters access for partisan poll watchers, further restricts the voting-by-mail process and creates new rules - and possible penalties - for those who help voters cast their ballots.

Since arriving in Washington in early July, House Democrats have acknowledged they don't have the votes to keep the Legislature's Republican majority from passing the legislation. They decamped to the capital to lobby Congress to act on far-reaching federal legislation that could preempt some of the GOP's proposals.

"When we left nearly four weeks ago we set out a clear goal, which was to kill the bill this session and use the time productively here in Washington to urge passage of federal voting rights legislation, and tomorrow we'll be able to report success on both fronts," Turner said.

The first special session will expire Friday. Democrats are planning a press conference on Capitol Hill on Friday morning to mark its end and stake some claim in the recent movement in the U.S. Senate to work on an election bill.

Back at home, GOP leaders have suggested they are not likely to further tweak their proposals. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who vowed the Senate would move quickly on the special session agenda, has said the elections bill will eventually pass "pretty much in the form that's in."

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Comments / 9

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Texas Legislature#House Democrats#Gop#State#Republicans#Capitol Hill#The U S Senate#The Texas Tribune#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Texas Democrats win lawsuit against Gov. Abbott

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Twenty-two Texas House Democrats sued some of the state's top Republican leaders in federal court in...
Austin, TXDallas News

Texas House speaker signs warrants to arrest 52 wayward Democrats

AUSTIN — House Speaker Dade Phelan signed civil arrest warrants for 52 absent Democrats late Tuesday, setting in motion the potential round-up of lawmakers who’ve avoided the Capitol in order to stymie a GOP elections bill they say would harm minorities. The House voted 80-12 Tuesday to authorize law enforcement...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Reuters

Wisconsin governor vetoes Republican-backed voting restrictions

(Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed six voting restriction bills passed by Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature, blocking the latest Republican effort to limit access to the polls in a politically divided U.S. state. “These bills add unnecessary and damaging hurdles for Wisconsinites to participate in our democracy,” Evers,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democrat Austin judge BLOCKS the arrest of the fugitive Texas Dems who want to return from DC after fleeing to stop the GOP's voting bill

A Democrat Texas judge has temporarily blocked the arrest of Texas House Democrats who fled the state to deny Republicans quorum on their voting reforms bills. In the order, Travis County Judge Brad Urrutia banned Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan from 'detaining, confining, or otherwise restricting a Texas House Democrat's movement without his or her consent,' as well as 'issuing any warrant or other instruments' that would lead to their confinement.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Center Square

Texas Supreme Court: Absent lawmakers may be arrested, Democrats have until Wednesday to respond

(The Center Square) – The Texas Supreme Court handed Gov. Greg Abbott two victories in recent court cases involving House Democrats. In the first ruling, the highest court granted Abbott a stay in response to a request he filed with the court after a state district judge on Sunday prohibited him and House Speaker Dade Phelan from arresting truant House Democrats who fled the state during a special session in July.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Texas Senate seeks to end quorum breaks after House Democrats flee state

With the Texas legislature locked in a weeks-long stalemate over a GOP-backed election bill, Republicans in the state’s Senate are pursuing legislation that would effectively prevent quorum breaks from interrupting proceedings in the future. More than 50 Texas House Democrats fled the state when Gov. Greg Abbott called the first...
Austin, TXTexas Monthly

Inside the Texas Democratic Legislators’ Hectic Month in Washington, D.C.

State representative Carl Sherman sat in the last row of the private charter jet, brooding about having to miss celebrating his wedding anniversary for the first time in 34 years. He was bound for Washington, D.C., with 50 other Democratic legislators, making a risky, high-profile attempt to derail a voter-restriction bill they regarded as voter suppression. Without a quorum in the Texas House—which requires 100 of its 150 members to be present to conduct business—the Republican-led chamber would stand idle. Stay gone for 26 days, and the special legislative session, which Greg Abbott had convened in early July, would draw to a close.

Comments / 9

Community Policy