Where The Athletic Ranks the Chargers Offense Heading into 2021

chargers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheil Kapadia of The Athletic recently ranked 'Every Offense from 1 to 32 Going into the 2021 Season'. He ranked the Bolts the fifth-best offense heading into the season, below is an excerpt of what he wrote. "They signed All-Pro center Corey Linsley and used a first-round pick on the...

www.chargers.com

