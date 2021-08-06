Cancel
2021 STV Show Championship - Round 2A

By Dahne1
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday saw the end of round 1 and the first major upsets of the contest, in my opinion. Superman & Lois defeated last year’s winner, Wynonna, in the first round while The Blacklist defeated Dark, which did very well in the Character Cup. Similarly, This Is Us, which is typically pretty quiet in the summer contests, narrowly defeated The Rookie, which took third in the Cup, by a mere 6 votes. That’s the closest poll so far. These upsets killed my lower brackets and have made the championship that much more interesting.

