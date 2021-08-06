Cancel
New artistic, music directors named for True/False Film Fest

By Joy Mazur
Columbia Missourian
 5 days ago

Two new directors will help lead the True/False Film Fest and Ragtag Cinema. The artistic director position will be filled by London-based film and events programmer Chloe Trayner, who will work remotely from the U.K. until she can obtain a visa to work in the U.S., according to a Thursday announcement.

