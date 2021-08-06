A Gargle a Day Keeps the Bacteria Away!
We tend to think of using salt water to gargle when we have sore throats, but did you know it does more than that? It’s knocking out the bacteria too. The salt rinse is a medicinal practice that dates as far back as 1600 B.C. Dentists today even recommend salt water after dental procedures and prefer it over most mouth washes. It is gentler in killing harmful bacteria. Manufacturers even use salt to preserves foods because the sodium chloride restricts bacterial growth. It does the same for our mouths.www.wfxb.com
Comments / 0