Bits & Bytes: BBG Grow Show, Harvest Fest, Woodworkers Guild event; Happiness Toolbox summer program; Cantilena Chamber Choir at Naumkeag; BAV funds fermentation facility; Art Studio Views

Berkshire Botanical Garden to host Grow Show, Harvest Festival, Woodworkers Guild event. STOCKBRIDGE — Three popular events are scheduled to return this season to Berkshire Botanical Garden, starting with The Grow Show on Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22, when the community is invited to “grow it and show it” in a weekend-long exhibition featuring five floral design classes and more than 70 horticulture classes to enter, all free of charge. The floral design division follows the Garden’s “Taking Flight” theme, focused on flight-inspired arrangements, and a drop-in children’s workshop, “Paper Airplanes Take Flight,” is scheduled in the outdoor schoolhouse on August 21 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. In addition, BBG’s Photo Group will exhibit a digital slide show throughout the weekend, the “Taking Flight” outdoor sculpture exhibition curated by Beth Rudin DeWoody will be on display throughout the grounds, and “REVOLUTION,” an exhibit of hyper-realistic paintings by Marc Dennis, will be on display in the Leonhardt Galleries.