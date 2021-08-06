Cancel
In Our Opinion: More need to get serious about COVID

THE DAILY STAR
 4 days ago

Vaccines work.

We really aren’t sure why that statement is up for debate.

The nation is now experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19. We were hopeful that all Americans would do the right thing and get vaccinated against this potentially deadly disease.

Most Americans have. However, there are too many pockets where most, let alone enough for herd immunity, have not.

This fourth wave of infections is hitting those areas hard.

Florida and Texas have accounted for one-third of all new infections in the nation over the past few weeks. Less than half of the population in each of those states is fully vaccinated.

Florida is breaking COVID hospitalization records daily.

Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, from the start has downplayed the threat, with just a short term lockdown, and vowing to not allow mask mandates in his state.

That is irresponsible and dangerous.

What all government leaders need to do is do everything in their power to get people vaccinated.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that those who wish to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to a gym, and those who work there, must provide proof of vaccination.

Is this what is going to have to be done to finally get enough people vaccinated to beat COVID?

We hope that isn’t the case. We would hope people would feel an obligation to look out for the others around them.

This is especially true for those who work in health care or school settings. The people these workers encounter every day are vulnerable to infection, either because of underlying conditions or the inability to be vaccinated.

Many organizations are requiring a proof of vaccination or regular testing.

Testing has its place, but its place isn’t primarily to prevent spread. It will tell us who has it (and potentially who it was spread to), but if people are tested weekly, that means they could have been spreading COVID for a week before it was known.

Testing can offer a false sense of security and serves as a stick to get the unvaccinated to get their shots.

With the delta variant, which is more transmissible than previous versions, becoming the dominant infection, preventing the spread is of utmost importance.

We know vaccines aren’t 100% effective and breakthrough infections happen. It is the same with all vaccines. But right now, about 99% of the new cases are in unvaccinated people. And those who have breakthrough infections are far less likely to be seriously sick or die than those who have not been vaccinated.

As of Thursday, all of our counties were in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “substantial” community spread category, during which the mask use, regardless of vaccination status, is recommended indoors.

More governmental mandates on workers may be possible. Otsego County re-instituted a mask mandate in county buildings. When asked by council member and mayoral candidate Mark Drnek if vaccination mandates for city employees may be required, Mayor Gary Herzig responded, “Nothing is off the table.”

And it shouldn’t be. To get COVID back under control, more restrictions on the unvaccinated, the reintroduction of mask mandates, and shutdowns are all possible.

To combat these possibilities, more people need to get vaccinated, wear masks in areas of high community spread and use proper hygiene.

