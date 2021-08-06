Allyson Felix Becomes Most Decorated Track and Field Olympian

Team USA added an additional 7 medals to the count with 31 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze for a total of 98. Today in Tokyo, temperatures are expected to reach 94.6 degrees which will be the hottest day of the Olympics so far and the hottest day of the year in the country. Track star Allyson Felix became the most decorated female in Track and Field history with a bronze medal win in the 400 meter race. She has a total of 10 medals across 5 Olympic games. This morning she ran her second fastest time ever with a time of 49.46 seconds. The closing ceremony to this years games will be held on Sunday. Also on Sunday, the finals for women’s volleyball, men’s water polo and boxing will be held. Not much is known about the closing ceremonies but the theme ‘worlds we share’ is meant to make athletes and viewers ‘think about what the future holds’. Many of the athletes have already flown back to their home countries.