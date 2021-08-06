Cancel
Fastenal pays fine to resolve hiring bias complaint with U.S. Department of Labor

By Patrick Kennedy
Minneapolis Star Tribune
Cover picture for the articleFastenal Co. has agreed to pay $168,000 in back pay to resolve a hiring discrimination case brought by the U.S. Department of Labor. A routine investigation done by the department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found that Fastenal in a period from 2016 to 2018 used discriminatory hiring practices at its facility in High Point, N.C., the department said.

#U S Department Of Labor#Race#Fastenal Co#High Point#The Department Of Labor
