Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Cryptocurrencies news. Crypto land has been transfixed this week by a brazen and deeply strange heist of about $600m. It has been a cinematic experience, the new-age version of a bank robbery flick, replete with a colourful thief, a squad of digital vigilantes and any number of armchair detectives watching it all play out in real time.